Israel Seizes Assistance Package for Poor Palestinian Families

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli security forces seized hundreds of aid packages for poor Palestinian families, including assistance from members of Arab Parliament of Israel.

Mayor of Al-Homs Wadi in Jerusalem, Hamada Hamada, said, “What happened yesterday, the occupation police seized assistance that would be distributed to poor families in Jerusalem.” Thus quoted from Quds Press on Thursday, April 2.

“Israeli occupation is trying to impose restrictions on the direct delivery of social assistance and only through Israeli institutions,” he said.

More than 200 poor families in the Jabal Al-Mukabber neighborhood, Beit Safafa and Umm Tuba, south of Jerusalem, failed to get help because of Israel’s actions.

He explained that the occupation police used a gas canister when it stormed the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq School in Tire Baher, where the Jerusalem youth collected aid packages donated by Palestinians and Arab members of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset).

The security forces also arrested a number of Jerusalem residents for reasons of their resistance to the occupation regulations.

The occupation prohibits the distribution of any assistance, including even by Arab Israelis, except through Israeli institutions affiliated with the occupation municipality, Israeli police or intelligence, he continued.

Hamada stressed that the people of Jerusalem considered these problems purely Palestinian affairs, so that the occupation did not have the right to interfere. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)