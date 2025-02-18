SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Restricts Aid to Gaza, Only 30% Trucks Enter Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza, MINA – The number of aid trucks entering Gaza over the past two days has not exceeded 30% of the expected volume, the Gaza Media Office said on Sunday, citing Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian supplies, Anadolu Agency reported.

Gaza received fewer than 180 trucks, far below the daily quota of 600 trucks set under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas group, according to the office’s statement.

On Thursday, Ismail Al-Thawabta, the head of the media office, told Anadolu Agency that Israel continues to block essential humanitarian aid, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

On the same day, Hamas stated that Egypt and Qatar were working to resolve gaps in the agreement and reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the deal, including a prisoner exchange, according to the agreed timeline.

Also Read: 25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

Palestinian officials have complained that Israel is failing to meet the part of the agreement that allows more humanitarian aid to enter.

Hamas had suspended hostage releases last Monday, demanding that Israel first comply with the humanitarian provisions of the agreement.

On Saturday, Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, released three Israeli hostages as part of the sixth prisoner exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19.

The agreement has faced violations in four key areas, according to Hamas: targeted killings of Palestinians, delays in returning displaced civilians to northern Gaza, obstruction of essential relief supplies such as tents, fuel, and equipment to recover bodies from rubble, and restrictions on medical aid needed to restore Gaza’s healthcare system. []

Also Read: Nearly 1,000 New Settler Homes Issued in occupied West Bank

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Israel Restricts Aid to Gaza Only 30% Trucks Enter Gaza

