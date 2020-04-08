Israel Release Palestinian Governor for Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police released Palestinian Governor for Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, on Monday.

Ghaith was detained for 24 hours in an iron cage for allegedly being involved in illegal political activities related to handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus quoted from Al Jazeera on Wednesday, April 8.

A video circulating on social media shows, Ghaith wearing rubber gloves and smoking outside his home in East Jerusalem.

A number of Palestinian Authority officials were arrested by Israel at least six times last year and seven times in less than 18 months.

“If we have to pay to protect our people and their security and limit the spread of coronavirus, then this is the most evil,” Ghaith said in a video uploaded on social media shortly after his release.

Ghaith’s lawyer, Rami Othman, said his client was arrested for trying to curb the spread of COVID-19. But he did not explain in more detail about it.

Palestinian Deputy Governor for Jerusalem Abdullah Siyam said Ghaith was released after paying a guarantee of 15 thousand shekels.

Israeli police arrested Ghaith on Sunday (5/4). Over the past 18 months, Ghaith was arrested seven times by Israeli police. He is often accused of being involved in illegal Palestinian activities in Jerusalem, ” said Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Israel has claimed Jerusalem as its capital. Israel is reluctant to share it with Palestinians who crave East Jerusalem as the capital of their future.

Israel banned all activities of the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem. Therefore Palestine has a minister for Jerusalem affairs and the governor of Jerusalem is located in Al-Ram. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)