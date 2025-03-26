SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

6 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Wednesday that Israel has rejected most attempts by humanitarian organizations to deliver essential supplies into the blockaded Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza as intense hostilities continue for a second week.

“Basic supplies are running out, and some will only last for a few more days unless aid shipments are allowed in,” UNRWA stated.

The agency noted that attempts by humanitarian organizations to coordinate access with Israeli authorities had largely been rejected.

The situation worsened when Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings to humanitarian and food supplies on March 2, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesperson for UNRWA, warned of a near-total collapse in all aspects of life in Gaza and stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and entry of aid.

“Anything less is a death sentence for the people, infrastructure, and the entire region,” Hasna said.

The Israeli military launched a surprise aerial campaign on March 18, which resulted in the deaths of 830 people and nearly 1,800 injuries, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement made in January. Since the escalation of attacks, approximately 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced, and the death toll has surpassed 50,200, with the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire Gallant Gaza Gaza crisis humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis ICC Israel Israel Military Netanyahu UNRWA war crimes

