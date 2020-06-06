Israel President Calls Settlers to Calm Disputes Over West Bank Annexation

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday called his people to calm the tone of the dispute between them regarding Tel Aviv’s plan to annex almost 30 percent of the occupied West Bank.

“We must not prevent questions, doubts or criticism from any political party. Do not agree, yes. Arguing, it’s okay. But verbal violence, name calling, ridicule and insults must be stopped,” Rivlin said in a statement.

Haaretz reported that Rivlin’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “strongly condemned” the settler leader’s statement about the plan.

The annexation proposal was based on the so-called US “Agreement of the Century” and is expected to be submitted to the Knesset for approval in July.

Representatives of Israeli settlers and religious movements themselves oppose the plan because they claim it allows Palestinians to establish a state on the remaining land.

Jewish settler leader David Elhayani told Haaretz on Wednesday that Trump and his advisers and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, “have proven in their plans that they are not Israeli friends”. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)