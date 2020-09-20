Israel Fully Closes the West Bank and Gaza Strip for Jewish Holidays

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli military announced the closure of the entire West Bank and Gaza Strip during the Rosh Hashanah Jewish holiday.

The full closure will start from Sunday (Sept 20) to Tuesday (Sept 22). Thus Quds Press reported as quoted by MINA.

All crossings between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories will be closed with the exception of humanitarian or medical emergencies, and must be coordinated with the Israeli military.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers will unable to reach their workplaces in Israel during the closure.

Employees are also unable to travel from one Palestinian city to another due to tightening measures at Israeli military checkpoints that separate Palestinian towns and villages. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)