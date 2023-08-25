Israel Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Farmers, Shepherds in Outskirts of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds working on their land on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, forcing them to leave the area, Middle East Monitor reported on Friday.

According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers behind the fence separating the enclave from Israel, fired live ammunition and shot tear gas canisters at the farmers.

Such deadly harassment happens frequently as the Israelis seek to impose a buffer zone within Gaza. No casualties were reported among the farmers and the shepherds on this occasion.

Israeli occupation forces continue to restrict the movement of goods and people and prevent farmers from accessing their agricultural lands in the area near the Israel-Gaza fence.

Moreover, they attack fishermen and prevent the entry of many raw materials, devices and equipment necessary for a number of sectors, and do not allow all the fruit harvested in Gaza out of the Strip.

Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the narrow enclave. They are largely unable to leave to seek employment abroad and have been squeezed by 16 years of a siege imposed by Israel.

The crippling siege has undermined even the most basic healthcare, education, social and economic provision, as well as essential infrastructure. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)