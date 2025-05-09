SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Istanbul, MINA – Israel occupation forces has dropped 100,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip over the past 19 months, killing or leaving missing more than 62,000 Palestinians and wiping out 2,200 families, the Gaza government media office announced on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the report, Israel has carried out over 12,000 massacres, including nearly 12,000 targeting Palestinian households. More than 10,000 people remain trapped under rubble, their fates unknown, while the death toll nears 52,800, mostly women and children.

The statement added that 2,300 bodies have been stolen from cemeteries by Israeli forces, with seven mass graves established at hospitals. Only 529 bodies have been recovered so far.

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has also triggered a severe health crisis. Over 2.1 million cases of infectious diseases have been recorded due to mass displacement and the collapse of Gaza’s health system, including over 71,000 hepatitis cases.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Entry of International Medical Teams into Gaza

Israel’s campaign has decimated Gaza’s religious and humanitarian infrastructure, completely destroying 828 mosques, partially damaging 167 others, attacking three churches, and damaging or demolishing 19 cemeteries.

In what Gaza officials call a “starvation policy,” Israel has targeted 66 relief facilities and blocked over 37,400 aid and fuel trucks by sealing border crossings for more than two months. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Warns of Unprecedented Hunger Crisis in Gaza

