Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Appeals to Indonesia Amid Bombardment: “Call for Ceasefire”

Gaza, MINA – Under relentless Israeli bombardment, Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, Director of the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza urged the Indonesian government and its people to pressure Israel to halt its military offensive and agree to an immediate ceasefire.

“What we need from Indonesia and its people is pressure on Israel to enforce a ceasefire,” Dr. Marwan said in a video message sent to the Indonesian humanitarian organization MER-C on Monday.

Standing inside the besieged hospital alongside patients and medical staff, he expressed hope for safety amid ongoing attacks.

“We are here, standing with our patients inside the Indonesia Hospital. We hope, inshaAllah, that this place will remain safe, and that we too will be safe,” he added.

He also called on Indonesians to continue supporting them in prayers: “Please keep supporting us. Thank you all. Pray for us.”

The Indonesia Hospital, located in Beit Lahia, North Gaza, has once again come under heavy Israeli assault. The Israeli military has surrounded the facility, forcing a complete shutdown of medical services since Sunday.

Hadiki Habib, Chair of the MER-C Presidium condemned the attack and urged Israel to stop targeting healthcare facilities. “No more damage should come to the Indonesia Hospital,” he said.

The assault on the hospital underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where civilians and medical workers face dire conditions amid prolonged aggression. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)