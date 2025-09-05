SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Health Ministry: 28 Children Dying Daily from Starvation

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – The Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Munir al-Barash, said on Thursday that an average of 28 children are dying every day as a result of famine caused by the ongoing Israeli blockade and military actions.

Speaking at a press briefing, al-Barash stressed that no party has taken effective action to address the humanitarian catastrophe, Quds Press reported.

Last month, the United Nations officially declared famine in Gaza based on expert assessments and data indicators. The declaration came after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) revealed that 514,000 people in Gaza are suffering from famine conditions, a figure projected to rise to 641,000 by the end of September.

The IPC confirmed that famine is widespread across the enclave, with more than half a million people facing catastrophic conditions, the highest level on the scale, characterized by extreme hunger and death.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of deaths caused by starvation has now reached 370, including 131 children.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

