Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 69,775, Majority Women and Children

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources announced on Tuesday that the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 69,775, the majority of them women and children, since Israel’s offensive began in October 2023.

The sources added that the number of wounded has climbed to 170,965, while many others remain trapped beneath the rubble. Ambulances and rescue teams have been unable to reach them due to ongoing danger and widespread destruction.

According to WAFA, 17 bodies were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including three newly confirmed fatalities and 14 bodies that had been recovered, alongside 16 injured individuals.

Since the ceasefire agreement on 11 October 2025, the death toll in Gaza has increased by 345, with more than 889 injured and 588 bodies recovered.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

