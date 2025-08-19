266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

Gaza, MINA – At least 266 Palestinians, including 112 children, have died from starvation and acute malnutrition in Gaza as Israel continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the enclave.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, three more adults died within the past 24 hours due to severe hunger, malnutrition, and lack of essential medicines, Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

On Monday, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that by July 2025, more than 320,000 children under the age of five in Gaza, the entire population of that age group were at risk of acute malnutrition.

Families are surviving on extremely limited supplies with little to no dietary diversity, the WFP said, urging for an immediate ceasefire to allow large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)