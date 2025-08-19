SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – At least 266 Palestinians, including 112 children, have died from starvation and acute malnutrition in Gaza as Israel continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the enclave.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, three more adults died within the past 24 hours due to severe hunger, malnutrition, and lack of essential medicines, Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

On Monday, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that by July 2025, more than 320,000 children under the age of five in Gaza, the entire population of that age group were at risk of acute malnutrition.

Families are surviving on extremely limited supplies with little to no dietary diversity, the WFP said, urging for an immediate ceasefire to allow large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries.[]

Also Read: Israeli Strike Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 239

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagchild malnutrition in conflict zones children dying of hunger in Gaza famine in Gaza 2025 Gaza humanitarian ceasefire call Gaza starvation crisis humanitarian aid blocked in Gaza Israel Gaza blockade impact MINA Gaza news Palestinian health ministry report WFP Gaza malnutrition warning

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 28 in Gaza, Including 5 Starvation Deaths

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 02:21 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:11 WIB
Palestine

Israel Fakes End of Gaza Aid Blockade: MSF

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • 23 hours ago
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Reveals Plan to Occupy Gaza City Amid Ceasefire Talks

  • 12 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us