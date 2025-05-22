SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Fakes End of Gaza Aid Blockade: MSF

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders has accused Israel of pretending to lift its blockade on Gaza by allowing only minimal aid into the region.

“This limited aid is a tactic to avoid blame for starving Gaza’s population, while people remain on the edge of survival,” said Pascale Coissard, MSF Emergency Coordinator in Khan Younis.

On Tuesday, Israel approved 93 aid trucks under international pressure after an 11-week siege. Israel claims the blockade is necessary to pressure Hamas and prevent aid misuse.

Despite this, some Israeli military officials have warned that Gaza is nearing famine conditions.[]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

