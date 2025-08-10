SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Strikes Kill 28 in Gaza, Including 5 Starvation Deaths

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces killed at least 28 Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday, with five starvation-related deaths compounding the toll from direct attacks on civilian gatherings and aid distribution points, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical sources confirmed separate strikes hit displaced families in Khan Younis, crowds awaiting food in central Gaza, and residential areas of Gaza City, as the enclave’s famine death toll reached 217.

The deadliest single attack occurred when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis, killing eight civilians. At the Netzarim Corridor, soldiers opened fire on aid seekers, leaving two dead and multiple wounded, part of a pattern that has claimed 1,778 lives at distribution points since May.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported five new famine deaths, including two children, with 100 pediatric starvation fatalities now recorded.

Also Read: At Least 23 Gaza Residents Killed by Airdropped Aid

Despite hundreds of aid trucks stranded at closed crossings, Israel has permitted only minimal supplies since March 2. UN agencies warn one-third of Gaza’s population now regularly skips meals, calling the man-made famine “unprecedented” in modern humanitarian crises. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Water Source

News Channel

About Us