Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Gaza, MINA – At least 67 Palestinians, including individuals seeking humanitarian aid, were killed on Tuesday as Israeli military aggression intensified across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

In Jabalia, located in northern Gaza, Israeli drone strikes killed four civilians and injured several others. In Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, nine people lost their lives in attacks targeting residential buildings. Another strike in the Tel Hawa area claimed the lives of 14 people.

Three Palestinians were killed when an aid distribution point in Tel Hawa was struck by Israeli warplanes. In western Gaza City, two more were killed when the Israeli army shelled a tent sheltering civilians. A young man in Beit Lahia also died from gunfire-related injuries.

Emergency teams recovered the bodies of 11 victims, including three children and two women from under the rubble of a destroyed home in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood. Efforts are ongoing to rescue at least seven more children trapped beneath the debris, including a 16-month-old toddler.

Israeli jets also attacked an aid distribution site in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing three more people and injuring several others.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli troops opened fire on civilians waiting for aid at the Netzarim Corridor, killing nine people. Another person died from injuries sustained during an earlier incident in Deir al-Balah while waiting for food aid.

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, six civilians were killed and several injured while queuing for aid. Four additional deaths were reported in separate strikes in the area. An Israeli drone also targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, injuring multiple civilians.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military aggression in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 63,600 Palestinians. The ongoing conflict has pushed the besieged enclave to the brink of famine and destruction. []

