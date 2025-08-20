Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

Gaza, MINA – At least 62,064 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In its latest update, the ministry reported 60 additional deaths and 343 injuries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of wounded to 156,573.

The ministry also confirmed three new famine-related deaths, raising the toll to 266, including 112 children, since the war began. Rescue operations remain severely obstructed, with many victims still trapped under rubble or left on the streets due to continued Israeli bombardments and shortages of equipment.

Since Israel resumed its military campaign on March 18, following the collapse of a cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal, 10,518 Palestinians have been killed and 44,532 wounded.

Also Read: Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini

Israeli occupation forces have also continued targeting Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid. In the last 24 hours alone, 31 people were killed and 197 injured in such attacks. Since May 27, nearly 1,996 Palestinians have been killed and 14,898 wounded while attempting to access food and supplies.

The blockade of Gaza, imposed in early March, has left the territory’s 2.4 million residents facing famine, disease outbreaks, and the collapse of vital infrastructure. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims