SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 62,064 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In its latest update, the ministry reported 60 additional deaths and 343 injuries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of wounded to 156,573.

The ministry also confirmed three new famine-related deaths, raising the toll to 266, including 112 children, since the war began. Rescue operations remain severely obstructed, with many victims still trapped under rubble or left on the streets due to continued Israeli bombardments and shortages of equipment.

Since Israel resumed its military campaign on March 18, following the collapse of a cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal, 10,518 Palestinians have been killed and 44,532 wounded.

Also Read: Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini 

Israeli occupation forces have also continued targeting Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid. In the last 24 hours alone, 31 people were killed and 197 injured in such attacks. Since May 27, nearly 1,996 Palestinians have been killed and 14,898 wounded while attempting to access food and supplies.

The blockade of Gaza, imposed in early March, has left the territory’s 2.4 million residents facing famine, disease outbreaks, and the collapse of vital infrastructure. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

TagBenjamin Netanyahu blockade cease-fire breach children victims civilian casualties Crimes Against Humanity famine deaths famine in Gaza Gaza death toll genocide case Health Ministry humanitarian aid attacks humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Infrastructure Collapse International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli military campaign Malnutrition Prisoner Exchange rescue efforts SIEGE Starvation war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Army Kill 360 UNRWA Workers in Gaza: Lazzarini 

  • 55 minutes ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • 5 hours ago
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 239

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Fresh Israeli Bombardment Kills 26 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Asia

Israel Revokes Visas of Australian Representatives to Palestinian Authority Amid Statehood Tensions

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:22 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us