Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 62,800 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip has climbed to at least 62,819 since October 2023, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The ministry reported that 75 people were killed and 370 others injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 158,629.

Three additional deaths due to starvation and malnutrition, including two children, have raised famine-related fatalities to 303, of which 117 were children.

“Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets,” the ministry stated, noting that rescue teams struggle to reach them amid continuous Israeli bombardment and lack of equipment.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military aggression after violating a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, 10,975 Palestinians have been killed and 46,588 injured.

Israeli forces also continued to target civilians seeking humanitarian aid, killing 17 people and wounding 122 more in the past day alone.

The ministry added that 2,140 Palestinians have been killed and over 15,737 injured while seeking aid since May 27.

Israel’s total blockade of Gaza since early March has worsened catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, causing famine, disease, and the collapse of essential services. []

Also Read: 20 Palestinians, Including Children, Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

