SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 37 Palestinians have been killed and many others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources reported.

According to medics, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombardment north of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza City. Three others were killed near Palestine Stadium in the Ramla neighborhood. Additional airstrikes targeted residential areas in Gaza City, resulting in multiple casualties.

The Israeli army struck a civilian gathering in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, though the exact number of victims remains unknown as many bodies are still trapped under rubble. In the Nuseirat refugee camp, nine people, including women and children, were killed when a home was hit, with more injured. Another home in western Nuseirat was also targeted, killing three more people.

Elsewhere, a Palestinian man collecting firewood in al-Mughraqa was killed by Israeli fire. Several others were injured or killed in the Bureij refugee camp, and a civilian died while seeking humanitarian aid near the Netzarim Corridor.

Also Read: Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Nine additional Palestinians were killed in strikes across central Gaza, while two more aid seekers were killed in Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Israeli army also continued to demolish residential buildings in the Al-Sabra neighborhood by detonating booby-trapped vehicles.

Since October 2023, over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military operations. These months of assaults have devastated Gaza, leaving it largely uninhabitable and pushing its population toward famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

Tagal-Mughraqa Al-Nasr neighborhood al-Sabra neighborhood Al-Shifa Medical Complex Bureij refugee camp Gaza casualties Gaza crisis Gaza Strip humanitarian aid Israeli strikes Khan Younis Netzarim corridor Nuseirat refugee camp Palestinians killed rafah Ramla neighborhood residential buildings demolition

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 66,000 as Israeli Military Aggression Continues

  • 14 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills Eight More Civilians in Central Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
International

Gaza Aid Flotilla Now 463 Nautical Miles from Destination

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Every 8 to 9 Minutes: UN

  • Saturday, 27 September 2025 - 07:40 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Urges End to Gaza War to Enable Independent Palestinian State

  • Friday, 26 September 2025 - 06:07 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Turkish Author Merve Gülcemal Charms Fans at IIBF 2025

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 19:42 WIB
Palestine

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 12:02 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
International

Several Indonesian Withdraw from Global Sumud Flotilla Voyage, Reaffirms Continued Humanitarian Commitment

  • Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

  • 14 hours ago
Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (photo: UN TV)
Asia

Malaysia Urges UN to Sanction Israel, Calls for Abolition of Veto Power

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us