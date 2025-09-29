At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 37 Palestinians have been killed and many others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources reported.

According to medics, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombardment north of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza City. Three others were killed near Palestine Stadium in the Ramla neighborhood. Additional airstrikes targeted residential areas in Gaza City, resulting in multiple casualties.

The Israeli army struck a civilian gathering in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City, though the exact number of victims remains unknown as many bodies are still trapped under rubble. In the Nuseirat refugee camp, nine people, including women and children, were killed when a home was hit, with more injured. Another home in western Nuseirat was also targeted, killing three more people.

Elsewhere, a Palestinian man collecting firewood in al-Mughraqa was killed by Israeli fire. Several others were injured or killed in the Bureij refugee camp, and a civilian died while seeking humanitarian aid near the Netzarim Corridor.

Nine additional Palestinians were killed in strikes across central Gaza, while two more aid seekers were killed in Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Israeli army also continued to demolish residential buildings in the Al-Sabra neighborhood by detonating booby-trapped vehicles.

Since October 2023, over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military operations. These months of assaults have devastated Gaza, leaving it largely uninhabitable and pushing its population toward famine. []

