Open Letter to President Prabowo Subianto: Never Recognize the Sovereignty of Zionist Israel

Bismillahirrahmanirrahim

Dear President Prabowo Subianto,

Today, Wednesday, September 23, 2023, you will stand at the podium of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). From that grand hall, the voice of Indonesia will resonate across the world. Every word you deliver will be watched and heard by millions, not only by the people of Indonesia but also by nations across the globe. This moment is crucial, for in your hands lies the responsibility of carrying our nation’s historical mandate to the world stage.

Mr. President, in our noble Constitution, it is clearly stated that “Colonialism must be abolished in this world because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice.” This is not merely a beautiful phrase in the Preamble of our 1945 Constitution, but the very foundation of our nation’s existence.

Therefore, every step of Indonesia’s foreign policy must stand firmly on this principle. Here, I wish to deliver my main message: Under no circumstances should Zionist Israel ever be recognized as a legitimate state.

Why? Because the facts on the ground are undeniable: Zionist Israel is a colonial power. They have not only occupied Palestinian land since 1948 but have continued to oppress, seize land, kill, and forcibly displace the indigenous Palestinian population.

Even more alarming, their crimes have now extended to other nations—Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and, most recently, a shocking attack on Doha, Qatar. The world has witnessed these atrocities, yet many remain silent for the sake of political and economic interests.

Honorable Mr. President, recognizing Zionist Israel would mean betraying the blood and tears of the Palestinian people who have struggled for decades for their freedom.

Such recognition would also deeply wound the hearts of Muslims in Indonesia and around the world, who witness the daily desecration and usurpation of Masjid Al-Aqsa—the third holiest site in Islam—by the hands of the occupiers. Are we truly willing to betray our nation’s long-standing history of standing firmly on the side of truth and justice?

Several Arab nations have normalized relations with Zionist Israel through the Abraham Accords. But what has been the outcome? Have their people become more prosperous? Has Palestine been liberated?

The answer is clear: No. Normalization has only strengthened Israel’s power while weakening Palestine’s position on the international stage. Worse yet, those nations now face massive protests from their own citizens, who view such policies as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and their national dignity.

If Indonesia were to follow this same path, the consequences would be devastating:

First, Indonesia would lose the trust and sympathy of the Muslim world. Nations with Muslim-majority populations would see us as a country that abandoned its principles for short-term gains. This would severely damage Indonesia’s diplomatic image as a consistent defender of Palestine.

Second, domestically, such a move would trigger social and political unrest. The Indonesian people—especially the Muslim majority—would fiercely reject this policy. Massive protests could erupt across the country, threatening national stability and eroding public trust in the government.

Third, our trade relations and cooperation with nations that oppose Israel’s colonialism could be jeopardized. We might face diplomatic pressure and even boycotts from countries that continue to firmly support Palestine. In the long term, wouldn’t this harm our economy rather than benefit it?

Honorable Mr. President, Indonesia has long been a role model for many nations. We are not a superpower, yet our voice has always been heard because we speak with conscience.

When powerful nations remain silent, Indonesia speaks out. When others hesitate, Indonesia stands firm. Let us not destroy the reputation built over decades by succumbing to false promises from those who care nothing for oppressed peoples.

Your speech at the UN is a golden opportunity to reaffirm Indonesia’s position. The world is watching to see whether Indonesia will remain faithful to its constitutional mandate or fall into pragmatic politics that sacrifice principle.

I am confident you will choose the righteous path—the path our founding fathers paved since the proclamation of independence.

I must also remind you that recognizing Israel is not a sign of strength, but rather a sign of weakness. A truly sovereign nation is one that has the courage to say “No” to colonialism, even in the face of immense pressure. It is this kind of courage that earns the respect of the world—not compromise that tarnishes a nation’s dignity.

Mr. President, the people of Indonesia have always supported a foreign policy that is just and honorable. We believe that with your experience and vision, you will carry Indonesia’s voice to the international stage with wisdom. That wisdom must always side with truth, not with oppressive powers.

Finally, I leave you with this heartfelt message: Let Indonesia never be recorded in history as a nation that turned its back on the suffering of Palestine. Let the world see that our nation remains steadfast in holding to this principle: “Stand with the oppressed, against the oppressors.”

May Allah Almighty grant you strength and wisdom in every step you take. May your speech at the UN become a beacon of light guiding the struggle of oppressed nations. And may Indonesia continue to shine as a lighthouse of justice amid the darkness of the world.

Wassalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

