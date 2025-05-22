SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pope Leo Urges Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

(Photo: Vatican News)

Vatican, MINA – Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling the situation there “deeply alarming and heartbreaking.”

“I renew my urgent appeal to allow fair access to humanitarian aid and to end the hostilities that are devastating the lives of children, the elderly, and the sick,” the newly elected pontiff said during his first general audience at St. Peter’s Square, as reported by Quds News.

Pope Leo, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, succeeded Pope Francis on May 8 and has repeatedly raised concerns over Gaza since taking office.

Israel has blocked major Gaza crossings since March 2, cutting off vital food, medical, and aid supplies. Human rights groups accuse Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war.

Also Read: First Aid Convoy in 81 Days Enters Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

Pope Francis, known for his vocal support of Palestinians, donated his popemobile to serve as a mobile clinic for children in Gaza shortly before his death.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Blockade Causes Hundreds of Deaths and Miscarriages

