Gaza Requires 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily, Only 100 Allowed In

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Authority has stressed that at least 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks must enter the Gaza Strip every day to meet the needs of the besieged population. However, current figures show that no more than 100 trucks are being allowed in.

Palestinian Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal revealed that most of these trucks are directed toward commercial traders rather than humanitarian distribution. As a result, they fail to meet market demands and leave civilians in worsening crisis conditions, Wafa reported.

Since March 2, the Israeli occupation has imposed a total ban on the entry of food, humanitarian aid, medicine, essential goods, and fuel into Gaza. This policy has further exacerbated an already dire humanitarian catastrophe.

Since the start of the aggression in October 2023, Israeli forces have carried out genocide in Gaza, killing and wounding more than 209,000 Palestinians. The majority of victims are women and children, while more than 9,000 people remain missing. []

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Leave Dozens Dead Across Gaza as Famine Tightens Grip

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)