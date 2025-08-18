SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday night, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and a deal to release hostages held in the besieged enclave.

The protests came as the Israeli military intensified strikes on Gaza City, forcing tens of thousands of starving Palestinians to flee once again, Al Jazeera reported.

Police deployed water cannons and made dozens of arrests during the demonstrations. Organizers estimated nearly half a million people participated in Tel Aviv, marking one of the largest and most intense protests since the war began nearly two years ago.

Nationwide rallies were also held in major cities as part of a “day of action” led by groups representing hostage families and bereaved relatives. Businesses, restaurants, cafes, and public transport services were shut down in solidarity.

Also Read: Houthis Target Israel’s Lod Airport with Palestine 2 Missile

Dozens of Israeli artists, celebrities, and athletes joined the strike, while major labor unions, including lawyers, doctors, business associations, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, confirmed their participation.

Protesters expressed fears that further military escalation could endanger the remaining hostages in Gaza. Around 50 are believed to be held there, with an estimated 20 still alive.

“We are not winning a war over the bodies of hostages,” one protester said. Former hostage Arbel Yehoud, speaking at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, added: “Military pressure will not bring them back, it will only kill them. The only way to return them is through a deal, all at once, without manipulation.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Kidnaps 19 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

