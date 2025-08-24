Palestinian Resistance Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – Hebrew media confirmed that a Palestinian resistance faction carried out an attack in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding another.

According to Israeli outlets, the incident was described as one of the most difficult for Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, resulting in multiple casualties, Quds Press reported.

Since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, the Israeli military has acknowledged the deaths of 898 of its soldiers and injuries to 6,196 others, according to figures published on its official website.

Palestinian resistance groups, however, assert that the actual number is much higher, accusing the Israeli military of deliberately concealing the true scale of its losses.

Armed factions continue to carry out complex ambushes against Israeli forces, inflicting casualties and destroying hundreds of military vehicles.[]

