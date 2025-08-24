SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Khan Yunis

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views ㅤ

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Hebrew media confirmed that a Palestinian resistance faction carried out an attack in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding another.

According to Israeli outlets, the incident was described as one of the most difficult for Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, resulting in multiple casualties, Quds Press reported.

Since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, the Israeli military has acknowledged the deaths of 898 of its soldiers and injuries to 6,196 others, according to figures published on its official website.

Palestinian resistance groups, however, assert that the actual number is much higher, accusing the Israeli military of deliberately concealing the true scale of its losses.

Also Read: Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Fire While Covering Aid Seekers in Gaza

Armed factions continue to carry out complex ambushes against Israeli forces, inflicting casualties and destroying hundreds of military vehicles.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands Join Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

TagGaza war latest news Israel Palestine conflict 2025 Israeli army casualties Israeli soldier killed Gaza Khan Yunis fighting Khan Yunis news update Palestinian armed groups Palestinian resistance attack resistance factions Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Khan Yunis

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigade Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Gaza

  • Saturday, 23 August 2025 - 10:52 WIB
Palestine

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Palestine

Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed, 15 Injured in Gaza Ambush

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 17:06 WIB
Load More
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:07 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Fire While Covering Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Ben-Gvir Uses Images of Gaza Destruction to Torture Palestinian Detainees

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Foreign Minister Discusses Recognition of Palestinian State with German Counterpart

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 19:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Grateful for Indonesia’s Independence by Supporting Palestine’s Freedom

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 09:44 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Vehicles Join Sumud Nusantara Break the Gaza Blockade Convoy from Kelantan

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 19:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us