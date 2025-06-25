Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed, 15 Injured in Gaza Ambush

Gaza, MINA – Eight Israeli soldiers were killed and at least 15 others wounded in a complex ambush carried out by Palestinian resistance fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Tuesday. Several Israeli personnel remain unaccounted for following the attack.

According to Israeli media reports, the ambush was executed in two stages. The first targeted a military unit, while the second struck rescue forces responding to the initial attack. Multiple military vehicles, including armored engineering corps vehicles, were reportedly set ablaze.

In response, the Israeli Air Force launched intensified aerial operations in the Khan Younis area to recover casualties and locate missing soldiers. The wounded were evacuated by military helicopters to Tel Hashomer Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The Al-Qassam Brigades released video footage showing direct attacks on Israeli troops and armored vehicles along the eastern front of Khan Younis. Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for destroying an Israeli military vehicle using an explosive device in central Khan Younis.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

In a separate operation, Al-Qassam fighters ambushed Israeli forces sheltering inside a building in the Old Permit area of southern Khan Younis. Fighters launched “Yassin-105” rockets and RPGs, followed by machine-gun fire. A Merkava tank was reportedly hit with a Shawath explosive device and targeted again with additional rockets.

Earlier the same day, Al-Qassam announced it had killed three Israeli soldiers during clashes in Jabaliya, northern Gaza.

The situation remains volatile, with Israeli forces attempting to regain control of the ambush site. Apache helicopters and airstrikes were reported in southern and central Khan Younis late Tuesday night. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Opposition, Hostage Families Urge for Ceasefire in Gaza