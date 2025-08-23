SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Brigade Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Friday that its fighters carried out a machine-gun attack that killed an Israeli soldier in the Zeitoun settlement area in southern Gaza.

According to Al-Qassam, the soldier was targeted after stepping out of a Merkava tank, Quds Press reported.

The group also monitored the landing of an evacuation helicopter near Badr Mosque, south of Zeitoun, following the incident.

Al-Qassam further stated that it has documented a series of operations against Israeli forces and vehicles across multiple fronts in Gaza. Video footage released by the group showed details of attacks on occupation forces, highlighting that armed resistance remains active across several areas of the Gaza Strip.[]

Also Read: 64 Jordanian Aid Trucks Arrive in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

