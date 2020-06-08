Israel Destroys Palestinian Houses and Loots Agricultural Products

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Authority on Sunday evening delivered a notice of the destruction of a stone walled house where Palestinians live east of Yatta, south of Hebron, in the West Bank.

Ratib al-Jabour, coordinator of the People’s Committee to Resist the Wall and Settlement in the South West Bank, said the occupation forces invaded the Ma’in region, southeast of Yatta, and informed Ahmed Mahmoud al-Hamamdah, by destroying and moving the place of residence, Berks, consisting from old stone walls.

On Sunday night, illegal Jewish settlers plundered agricultural crops owned by farmers in the Yatta and Hebron travelers in the West Bank, Safa reported, quoted by MINA.

Jabour said settlers from the “Jacob Talia” post, which was set up on Palestinian land in Musafir Yatta, plundered wheat and other crops from the farmer’s field, Barakat Murr, from the Tuenin area on the Eastern Traveler. (T/RE1)

