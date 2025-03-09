Israel Cuts Off Electricity to Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Israel announced on Sunday that it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The move comes a week after Israel halted the entry of all goods into the Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to Israeli media, Energy Minister Eli Cohen instructed the Israel Electric Corporation to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza.

In a video statement, Cohen said: “We will employ all the tools available to us so that all the hostages will return, and we will ensure that Hamas won’t be in Gaza on the day after.”

On Saturday, the Gaza Electricity Company warned that continuous power cuts in the Strip, lasting 519 days, have caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, severely impacting daily life.

According to the company, the prolonged outages have created immense challenges across vital sectors.

“Essential sectors, especially healthcare, are facing a dangerous decline due to the crisis,” the company said in a statement.

Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, including military incursions, shootings, shelling, and obstructing humanitarian aid.

Between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israel’s genocide in Gaza backed by the United States has left approximately 160,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children, with more than 14,000 missing. []

