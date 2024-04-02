Israel Committe Six Massacres in Gaza over Last 24 Hours, 63 Palestinians Martyred 

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 63 Palestinians and the injury of 94 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 32,845 reported fatalities, with an additional 75,392 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of and medical and civil defense teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)