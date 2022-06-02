Israel Commit 148 Violation Against Palestinian Journalists on May

Jerusalem, MINA – An Arab non-governmental organization (NGO) documented 148 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in the occupied territories during the month of May.

In a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency on Thursday, the Committee for Support of Journalists said the month of May saw a spike in attacks on Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces and settlers.

They called the attack an attempt to prevent Palestinian journalists from covering Israeli attacks on Palestinians and their holy sites.

According to the NGO, Israeli violations range from arrests, intimidation, shootings, verbal, and physical attacks to car crashes.

In addition, 11 journalists were detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank during May, while another five were extended without trial.

The NGO also noted that the social media accounts of 11 Palestinian journalists were suspended for alleged violations of publication rules.

Last month, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was also shot dead while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)