Israel Bans Palestinian Prisoners From Getting Covid-19 Vaccines

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel prohibits detained Palestinians from receiving Covid-19 vaccinations. This is related to the direction of Israeli Public Security Minister Amir Ohana based on the mandatory guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel is sent an urgent letter to senior Israeli officials on Monday evening local time. The letter demands that Israel act immediately to cancel its decision to block Palestinians designated by Israel as “security prisoners” from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The attorney general director Hassan Jabareen sent a letter to Ohana and the Israeli Prison Service / IPS / Chargé d’Affaires of Asher Vaknin demanding that they withdraw Ohana’s decision to prevent Palestinian prisoners from being vaccinated.

Jabareen also called on Israel to refrain from violating the health and human rights of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli facilities, as the authorities have consistently done since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

“The decision of Israeli Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to exempt Palestinian prisoners from receiving Covid-19 vaccination is racist. This is a Ohana has ordered vaccinations only for Israeli prison workers. When Israeli lawmaker Moshe Arbel asked Ohana about the state’s violation of the rights of all detained by Israel, Ohana clarified that his directive was to block vaccinations of “security prisoners”.

The designation is Israel’s way of referring to Palestinian prisoners. Israel’s Health Ministry has previously sent a letter to the Ministry of Public Security that vaccinations should be given to those in high-risk groups and individuals over 60 years of age.

It stated that IPS should vaccinate prisoners under its care according to these standards. It is emphasized that the Israeli Ministry of Public Security’s directive to exclude Palestinian “security prisoners” from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine constitutes a violation of the detainees’ health and medical rights.

According to the organization, banning vaccinations is in violation of an Israeli Ministry of Health instruction as well as a professional medical ethic that ensures equal treatment for all.

The letter stressed there was no need to remind the Ministry of Public Security and IPS of the responsibility mandated to protect the life and health of prisoners in accordance with Israel’s Basic Law: Human Dignity and Freedom.

The content of the law states that “All people are entitled to the protection of their life, body and dignity”. Meanwhile, Article 11 of the same law states “All government authorities are bound to respect rights under this Basic Law”.

In addition, international law and human rights treaties signed by Israel oblige the country’s authorities to provide medical care to detainees. (T/RE1)

