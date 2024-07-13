Israel Army Bombs Khan Yunis Camp, Kills 50 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – At least 50 Palestinians were killed on Saturday when Israeli occupation forces targeted tents of displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, an area previously designated as ‘safe’.

As quoted by Palestine Chronicle, Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli army conducted violent raids with five missiles on displacement camps west of Khan Yunis, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Medical sources confirmed that the bombing caused more than 50 deaths and numerous injuries.

The government media office in Gaza announced that among the victims were members of the Civil Defense.

The office said in a statement that relief teams were still working to retrieve the bodies and help the wounded from the bombing site, and noted that the massacre occurred while hospitals were overwhelmed and unable to accommodate the number of casualties.

An official at the Nasser Hospital informed Al-Jazeera that it had received more than 20 bodies and numerous wounded, confirming the hospital’s inability to accept more patients.

The Israeli army had previously classified the targeted area as ‘safe’, directing displaced people to seek refuge there.

Al-Jazeera also reported that the death toll from last night’s Israeli bombing of the Al-Ra’i family home in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza has risen to five, including two children.

Additionally, two people were killed and others injured when the Israeli occupation bombed a house near the Islamic University, east of Khan Yunis.

A Palestinian man and his pregnant wife were also killed when their home in east Khan Yunis was bombed.

Meanwhile, more than 10 people were reportedly injured in an Israeli bombing targeting a house on Al-Ishrin Street in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. Some of the injured were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in the camp, while others were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa TV reported that Israeli aircraft launched violent airstrikes on the north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, resulting in injuries when a missile targeted a house near Al-Riyadh School. (T/RE1/P2)

