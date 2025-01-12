Israel Approves Troop Withdrawal Plan from Gaza: Media Reports

Gaza, MINA – Israel has approved a troop withdrawal plan from the Gaza Strip, following progress in prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas, media reports said on Saturday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Haaretz newspaper said the military approved several plans for rapid troop withdrawal from Gaza in response to progress in talks.

The newspaper examined several options, including a troop withdrawal through the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza in two.

Despite building extensive infrastructure and positions in the region, the military said it could “evacuate” troops, stressing its readiness to implement any agreement reached by the government and Palestinian resistance groups, including a swift withdrawal from Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said earlier that a delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea and Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet internal security service, would travel to Qatar to continue negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met before the announcement with Steve Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that 90% of the details of the prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas had been finalized, citing political sources. (T/RE1/P2)

