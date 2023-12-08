Israel Announces Its 12 Soldiers Killed in Gaza in 24 Hours

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation army again announced the killing of two soldiers in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of soldiers and officers killed to 12 within 24 hours on Thursday.

A spokesman for the occupying army said in a statement that Sergeant Amit Bonzel (22 years old), a platoon sergeant in the paratroop patrol, and Sergeant Almano Emmanuel Valca (22 years old) who was in the Duvdevan (Lower Floor) unit, from the Commando Brigade unit, were both killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Quds Press report, the statement by the occupying army also added that the death toll of the occupying army had increased since the start of the war to 413 people.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation, with the support of the United States, has waged a devastating war in the Gaza Strip, which has caused massive infrastructure damage and tens of thousands of civilian casualties, the vast majority of them children and women. Heading towards an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to official Palestinian and UN sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)