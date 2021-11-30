Islamic Jihad Warns Against Zionist President’s Incursion to Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Jihad movement said on Sunday, that the intention of The head of the Zionist entity, Isaac Herzog, to storm the Ibrahimi Mosque is one of the Judaization schemes targeting the Ibrahimi Mosque and the city of Khalil al-Rahman, and it is a hostile act that must all confront with full force.

The spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, Tariq Ezz El-Din, warned of the repercussions of this incursion, holding the occupation fully responsible for the results, saying, “We remind the Zionist enemy and the whole world that the Al-Aqsa Intifada came in response to Sharon’s storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in September of the year 2000. The Palestinian people does not allow attempts to violate its sanctities to pass without confronting them.”, MINA’s Contributor reported.

Izz al-Din called on the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and in the city of Hebron to confront the occupation and to not allow it to pass its settlement and Judaization plans.

The spokesman for the Jihad movement stressed that the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron has a special status and high sanctity and it is one of the most important mosques after the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Before, the Hebrew newspaper “Haaretz” reported that the The head of the Zionist entity decided to open the celebrations of the so-called “Hanukkah” Jewish festival, by lighting the first candle in the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

The announcement of the incursion of the head of the Zionist entity, Isaac Herzog, into Hebron coincided with the Israeli occupation authorities’ announcement of approval to build 372 new settlement units inside the “Kiryat Arba” settlement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)