Islamic Christianity Calls on Britain to Apologize to Palestinian People

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Christian Committee for the Support of Jerusalem and the Holy Sites called on the British government to apologize to the Palestinian people for its political, historical and moral responsibility in giving the “Balfour Declaration” and the consequent suffering of the Palestinian people for more than a hundred years.

In a statement issued on the 104th anniversary of the ominous Balfour Declaration on Wednesday, the Commission called on the British government to recognize the State of Palestine as part of the response to the historical injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people as a result of the Balfour Declaration, whose devastating effects and repercussions are still continuing on the Palestinian people and their occupied land, Wafa reported.

The commission said that the Balfour Declaration was a robbery of Palestinian land that fell under the British Mandate, the denial of the existence of the Palestinian people, the liquidation of their cause, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of their sons from their land and homeland to refugee camps.

The commission stressed that the Balfour Declaration is a void promise that does not establish a political or legal right for Israel in the Palestinian territories, and that the Palestinian people have the right to go to all political and judicial forums in order to redress the injustice they have suffered and to compel the British government to stand up to its political and moral responsibilities towards the ominous promise.

The Commission valued the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their ability to adhere to their national project and to defend their land and sanctities despite the brutal aggression practiced by the Israeli occupation aimed at uprooting them from their land and completing what the Balfour Declaration began. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)