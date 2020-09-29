Islamic Action Front Calls for the Right of Palestinian Refugees to Return

Beirut, MINA – Marking 20 years of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, the Islamic Action Front in Lebanon affirms “the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and the right of Palestinian refugees in the diaspora countries to return to their own homeland.”

“The United Nations must take the necessary actions to urge Israel which seizes Palestinian land to implement international resolutions,” said the statement, as quoted by Al-Manar on Monday.

“The UN’s stance demonstrates the injustice of the struggling Palestinian people and their right to return to their homes in a safe, peaceful and respectful manner,” the statement reads.

The Front indicated that “The Al-Aqsa Intifada is still a bright fire lighting the way for future generations.

“The Palestinian struggle will remain alive in the hearts, chests, and memories of the Arab and Islamic community as a whole, even in the midst of the normalization of several Arab countries against Israel,” it said. (T/RE1)

