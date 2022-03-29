IsDB to Strengthen Cooperation with Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received a visit from the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Mohammed Al Jasser, with a delegation at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

During the meeting, Al Jasser, among others, expressed his support for the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, discussed cooperation in the fields of infrastructure development, health, education, renewable energy, climate change and others.

“We discussed the G20 presidency and told how proud we are of the Indonesian Presidency. We are also here to support in every possible way to make this presidency very successful despite all the challenges it faces,” President Al Jasser said in a statement after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani who accompanied the President explained that President Jokowi expressed his appreciation for the presence of President Al Jasser in Indonesia.

President Jokowi also hopes that Indonesia’s relationship with the IsDB will be stronger.

“This is his first visit to Indonesia as President of the Islamic Development Bank and he also hopes for a closer and stronger relationship between Indonesia and the Islamic Development Bank,” said Sri Mulyani.

Furthermore, the Minister of Finance explained, the two also discussed cooperation in a number of priority development programs in Indonesia.

According to Sri Mulyani, many development priorities are drawn up within the framework of cooperation between IsDB and Indonesia which cover various fields.

“First, the issue of education, the Islamic Development Bank provides a lot of development for university campuses in Indonesia. Also in the health sector, during this pandemic the Islamic Development Bank also supports the procurement of vaccines and in handling the pandemic,” he explained.

In addition, other development priorities are also discussed, namely in the infrastructure sector, including in this case for new renewable energy or sustainable finance which is a big challenge.

“Mr. President conveyed the renewable potentials in Indonesia and the issue of climate change which is very important and the Islamic Development Bank also sees this as a priority,” added Sri Mulyani.

Another matter discussed and in accordance with the G20 agenda was digital technology which was also seen as a priority by the President of the Islamic Development Bank.

In this context, continued the Minister of Finance, President Al Jasser has visited various projects, including at IMERI University, to see potential research that can be shared with other member countries of the Islamic Development Bank.

“He also conveyed about the Islamic Development Bank’s support for the G20 presidency of Indonesia, which is currently facing a very challenging situation in the G20. So he was also very supportive of our agenda, namely regarding issues of digital technology, sustainable finance, and joint health and finance architecture,” he concluded.

