IOF Storm A Hospital in Jerusalem

Yerusalem, MINA – The Israel Occupation Forces (IOF) on Friday stormed a Jerusalem Hospital and fired tear gas at patients and hospital staff.

“IOF troops entered the Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem firing many tear gas bombs,” a local source was quoted as saying from the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo).

According to the source, dozens of patients and medics had difficulty breathing as a result of inhaling tear gas, and many patients were evacuated to other rooms.

“IOF viciously raided the hospital and started ransacking rooms and offices firing tear gas canisters,” the report said.

IOF then held field interrogations with a number of Palestinians before they withdrew from the area.

The attack wasn’t the first of its kind. The Makassed Hospital administration has repeatedly complained to the International Committee of the Red Cross and human rights organizations about IOF regular attacks on the hospital and its patients and staff.

However, based on that report, all the calls made by the hospital went unheard. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)