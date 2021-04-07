IOF Kidnaps A Candidate in the Upcoming Palestinian Elections

Jerussalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning kidnapped senior Hamas official Hasan Wardyan, a candidate in the upcoming Palestinian legislative elections, and other residents from their home in Bethlehem.

Wardyan is a former prisoner who spent more than 20 years in Israeli prisons. He is one of the well-known Hamas figures in the Bethlehem region and one of the candidates on his electoral list, Palinfo reported.

IOF also kidnapped two former prisoners from their home in Bethlehem identified as Nader Abiyat, from the village of Al-Fureidis, and Adel Hijazi, from the downtown district.

Local sources said that IOF physically attacked two residents of the Abu Mahmid family during raids on houses in Al-Fureidis village.

IOF also raided a Palestinian-owned exchange shop on Al-Mahd street in the city of Bethlehem. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)