IOF Detain Two Palestinian Children in Balata Refugee Camp

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained, at dawn today two Palestinian children while they were safe inside their home in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Security Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp and attacked the defenseless Palestinian citizens, which led to the outbreak of confrontations in the area.

Attacking Palestinians in the camp, Israeli soldiers broke into the home of the two Palestinian brothers, Yusuf Bilal, 14, and Wa’el Bilal, 16, and detained them in front of their family.

In Qalqilya, the Israeli occupation forces detained the 17-year-old Alaa Bassem after they raided his house while he was with his family. (LKG/RE1)

