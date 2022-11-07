Select Language

Latest
-205 min. agoHundreds of Islamic Boarding Caregivers from Southeast Asia Attend International Conference in Jakarta
-192 min. agoPresident Jokowi Receives Imam Hasan bin Ali Peace Award
-168 min. agoIOF Detain Two Palestinian Children in Balata Refugee Camp
-163 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Forces Detain Two Palestinian Boys in  Silwan
3 hours agoProphet Muhammad: The Pearl (Part 5)
Slideshow

IOF Detain Two Palestinian Children in Balata Refugee Camp

IOF Detain Two Palestinian Children in Balata Refugee Camp (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained, at dawn today two Palestinian children while they were safe inside their home in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Security Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp and attacked the defenseless Palestinian citizens, which led to the outbreak of confrontations in the area.

Attacking Palestinians in the camp, Israeli soldiers broke into the home of the two Palestinian brothers, Yusuf Bilal, 14, and Wa’el Bilal, 16, and detained them in front of their family.

In Qalqilya, the Israeli occupation forces detained the 17-year-old Alaa Bassem after they raided his house while he was with his family. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news