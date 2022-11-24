Select Language

Latest
-242 min. agoIsraeli Court Approves Annexation of Palestinian Land in Bethlehem
8 hours agoIOF Attack Palestinian Farmers East of Gaza
8 hours agoIsraeli Occupation Forces Detain 13 Palestinians in West Bank
9 hours agoLeadership and Practice Islam
9 hours agoIsraeli Occupation Warships Attack Palestinian Fishermen, Wound One Offshore Gaza
Slideshow

IOF Attack Palestinian Farmers East of Gaza

IOF Attack Palestinian Farmers East of Gaza (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces fired today tear gas at Palestinian farmers, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and east of Gaza City, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces, stationed behind the border fence, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire on defenseless Palestinian farmers while they were working in their lands.

They added that the occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

On a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces deliberately target farmers in their own agricultural lands north and east of the Gaza Strip, attack them, prevent them from practicing the agricultural profession in peace, and detain them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news