IOF Attack Palestinian Farmers East of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces fired today tear gas at Palestinian farmers, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and east of Gaza City, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces, stationed behind the border fence, east of Khan Yunis, opened fire on defenseless Palestinian farmers while they were working in their lands.

They added that the occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

On a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces deliberately target farmers in their own agricultural lands north and east of the Gaza Strip, attack them, prevent them from practicing the agricultural profession in peace, and detain them. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)