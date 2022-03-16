International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Women and children are the weakest and most being victims in the Palestinian crisis. It has been more than 74 years that Zionist Israel carry out expulsions, evictions and various anarchic and cruel actions against the Palestinian people. Some of the main targets are women and children.

Even so, Palestinian women in contribute great efforts to maintain Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Murabitah (female guards) persistently participating in guarding Al-Aqsa at the forefront. Many of them repeatedly arrested by the Israeli forces. One of them is Hanady Halawany, who has been in and out of Israeli prisons for 25 times.

Previously, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said that 40 female prisoners were subjected to violence, difficult conditions, and brutal investigations in Israeli prisons. They experience psychological torture and deprivation of basic needs.

Meanwhile, many international activists have gone directly to help fight for the rights of Palestinians. Rachel Corrie is one example of the many humanitarian and peace activists from the United States who was persistently defended Palestine until she lost her life under Israeli bulldozers in March 2003. Corrie is known for defending Palestinian rights.

Their struggle to defend Al-Aqsa should be appreciated and continue to be run and supported together. Efforts to support the Murabitah must continue to be echoed until the Muslims get victory and Al-Aqsa is free from injustice and colonialism.

For this reason, the humanitarian institution who concern with the Palestinian issue, Aqsa Working Group (AWG), is going to hold an International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine as a form of support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and Muslims in liberating Al-Aqsa and its independence. This conference themed “Moving Together to Defend Palestinian Women and Children”.

The purpose of this conference is to raise awareness among women about the importance of their role in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, to mobilize the unity of ummah (community) from both national and international, as well as to voice the fulfillment of the rights and the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

The conference will be held on Thursday, 13 Shaban 1443 or 17 March 2022 at the Sofyan Cut Meutia Hotel, Cikini, Center of Jakarta, presenting speakers from within and outside the country, as well as inviting dozens of humanitarian organizations that support the Palestinian struggle. The speakers include:

1. KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur (AWG advisor)

2. Anies Baswedan (Governor of Jakarta)

3. Retno Marsudi (Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia)

4. H.E. Zuhair Al-Shun (Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia): keynote speaker

5. Fadli Zon (Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Vice President of the League of World Parliaments for Palestine)

6. Khadijah Peggy Melati Sukma (Dai, Humanitarian Activist, Writer)

7. Ferry Farhati Baswedan (Chairman of DKI Jakarta Family Welfare Empowerment)

8. Siti Aminah (Aqsa Working Group Activist)

9. Samr Subaih (former Palestinian female prisoner)

10. Mrs. Razanne Yasir (Australia Palestine Advocacy Network)

11. Dr. Haifa Abdur Rauf Redwan (Teacher at Darul Quran wa Sunnah Gaza, Palestine)

12. Hanady Halawani (Murabithah)

13. Khadija Khuwais (Murabithah)

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by the number of community who attended to the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Jakarta, 21 August 2008. (A/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)