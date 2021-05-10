International Community Should Take Step to Stop Israel Crimes :Embassy of Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Indonesia said the international community should take the necessary steps to help stop human rights violations and war crimes committed by Israel.

It was conveyed by Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair Al-Shun in a written statement received by MINA on Monday.

“We implore the government of Indonesia and all the supporters of a free Palestine in this country to intervene and activate the mechanisms of international law and international humanitarian law, to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its continuous violations against Palestinian civilians and worshiper in Al-Aqsa mosque,” he said in the statement.

He also expressed its dismay over the forcible displacement of Palestinian citizens in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied Jerusalem. This is happening as Israeli settlers are working with the Israeli legal system to evict these families from their homes.

Sheikh Jarrah is home for 2800 Palestinian refugees who were ethnically cleansed from their original homes during the 1948 Nakba. Under the agreement between Jordan and the UNRWA in 1956, these families were promised housing and land in Sheikh Jarrah. The families were meant to receive ownership titles after three years, but this never happened. Israel conguered East Jerusalem before these titles materialised.

Since 1972, backed by soldiers, police and private security firms, settiers routinely drag Palestinians out on the street. Not only are they left homeless, without any state support, but Israeli authorities even charge these families extortionate fees to pay for their own evictions.

The Sheikh Jarrah eviction is just one example of Israeli settler colonialism, which aims to create a Jewish majority and supremacy not just in East Jerusalem, but across Palestine by establishing segregated Jewish only settlements. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)