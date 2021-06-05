Insan Mandiri Cibubur Islamic Boarding School Holds Graduation

Cibubur, MINA – Insan Mandiri Cibubur Islamic Boarding School on Saturday held graduation for students of Islamic junior high school (SMPIT) and Islamic high school (SMAIT) at the Cibubur Insan Mandiri (IMC) Hall.

The graduation was attended by the Trustees of the Jatikarya Education Foundation (YPSJ) Ir. Faried Thalib, Chairman of YPSJ Ichsan Thalib and Director of the Insan Mandiri School Munif Chatib. It was carried out while still adhering to health protocols.

The graduation procession was carried out in two stages. The first stage was from 08:00 to 11:00 a.m for junior high school and the second stage was for high school from 01: 00 to 05:00 p.m local time.

The number of graduates of SMPIT IMC class VI is 19 students and graduates of SMAIT Insan Mandiri Cibubur class VII are 19 students. The graduates who had attended IMC education on average have memorized the Qur’an as much as 4 Juz to up to 5 Juz.

Some high school graduates have been accepted into state universities (PTN) through the SNMPTN route, including Ahmad Hami at the Faculty of Medicine, Sriwijaya University, M. Afief Darwiansyah at the Law Faculty of UIN Sunan Gunung Djati and M. Nurul Fajri at the Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia.

In his remarks, the Director of the Mandiri Insan School, Munif Chatib, advised that students who later continue in higher education could become active students and join positive organizations and continue to build relatonships.

Faried Talib who is also the Presidium of MER-C, ordered the graduates, as Muslims they must play a role in liberating the Palestinian people, which until now are still being colonized.

“The entire big family of Cibubur Insan Mandiri congratulates all graduates. May you always hold fast to the Qur’an as a guide for life. Become a person who always benefits the environment and the surrounding community,” he said.

SMPIT–SMAIT Insan Mandiri Cibubur (IMC) Islamic Boarding School is a school under the auspices of the Jatikarya Silaturahim Education Foundation (YPSJ). Founded in 2012.

Insan Mandiri Cibubur Islamic Boarding School, a boarding school specifically for male students, is now a pioneer in the development of Project Based Qur’an (PBQ). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)