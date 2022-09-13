Indonesia’s Statement Regarding To Human Rights Violations Against Uyghurs

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) of the Republic ofIndonesia (RI) spoke up about human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China from a report released by the UN Human Rights Office.

The Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tri Tharyat said, Indonesia is always consistent with the principle of non-interference in the sovereignty of a country, including the Uyghur issue.

“Human rights should not be used as a country’s political tool and we will adhere strictly to multilateral diplomacy to solve the problem,” said Tri at a press briefing in Jakarta on Monday.

According to a report from the United Nations Human Rights Office which was released on August 31, 2022, China may have committed crimes against the Muslim minority in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

In the report revealed credible allegations of torture patterns, including forced medical treatment and detention, as well as sexual gender-based violence. Besides that, it also urged China to release all individuals who are in arbitrary detention.

UN independent experts also urged the international community to take action and care about the human rights violations against Uyghurs. (T/riRE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)