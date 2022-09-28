Indonesia’s Humanitarian Assistance Arrives in Pakistan

Karachi, MINA – Indonesia’s humanitarian assistance for flood victims in Pakistan arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi City on Tuesday, September 29.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad received by MINA, the assistance was handed over by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendi to the Sindh Provincial Government official, the Minister of Labor Mr. Saeed Ghani and Minister of Public Welfare Mr. Muhammad Sajid.

Muhadjir also expressed condolences and deep sympathy from Indonesia for the flood victims.

As the two largest Muslim countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have close relationship and help each other when natural disasters occur in one of the countries, such as the Aceh tsunami or the 2010 Pakistan floods.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani expressed his gratitude to Indonesia for their assistance to the flood victims.

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture and the delegation also visited the refugee camps in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and distributed aids for 75 families staying there for a while.

It is hoped that Indonesia’s assistance will relieve the suffering of the flood victims and accelerate the large-scale flash floods mitigation in Pakistan. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)