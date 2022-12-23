Indonesian Vice President Opens ASEAN Level Islamic Conference

Bali, MINA – Indonesian Vice President (Wapres) K H. Ma’ruf Amin opened the 2nd ASEAN Level Islamic Conference in Nusa Dua, Bali on Thursday.

The Vice President said in his remarks that the world community, including ASEAN countries, are currently facing various challenges. For example, wars between countries, economic upheaval, food and energy crises, natural disasters, and humanitarian conflicts. Muslims are expected to be at the forefront of providing solutions to these various challenges.

“Islamic teachings encourage the creation of a generation of khairu ummah or the best people,” said Ma’ruf Amin.

The Vice President said, Al-Quran Surah Ali-Imran verse 110 states that khairu ummah refers to Muslims who practice good (amar ma’ruf) and avoid evil (nahi munkar), accompanied by faith in Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala.

“Simply put, the khairu ummah is a reflection of the people who are role models, also pioneers for the presence of benefit and upholding justice,” said the Vice President.

Doing good and avoiding evil, according to the Vice President, is not only a matter of worship, but principles that must be implemented in all aspects of life.

“Muslims must carry out amar ma’ruf in all fields, be it in the ideological, political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental fields,” he said.

In the event with the theme “Khaira Ummah”, the Vice President invited all Muslims, both in Indonesia and in the ASEAN region, to jointly strengthen the position of Muslims in the global arena, for the sake of creating peace and upholding the dignity of humanity.

“I also hope that this event will further grow prospects, as well as strengthen cooperation between ASEAN countries and Saudi Arabia in various aspects, especially in the fields of education and research to accelerate the achievement of a superior, competitive and noble generation,” the Vice President hoped.

In line with the Vice President, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Counseling, Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Syaikh, said that the best people are the same as moderate people, namely those who do good deeds in the form of moderation.

He also emphasized that currently the world really needs the concept of the Khoiru Ummah, which applies the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah which are practiced by the Companions and Khulafaur Rashidun.

Present at the event were Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia Esam A. Abid Al-Thagafi, Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster, Chancellors from various Islamic universities in Indonesia, as well as Conference Delegations from ASEAN countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)