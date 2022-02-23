Indonesian Ulema Hopes Mosque Loudspeaker Rules Don’t Turn Off Islamic Symbols

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairperson of the Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Da’wah and Ukhuwah Cholil Nafis hopes that the Ministry of Religion’s regulations regarding mosque loudspeakers do not turn off the symbols of Islam.

“The Ministry of Religion must prioritize coaching first, which is also in accordance with the points in the circular letter of the Ministry of Religion number 5 of 2022,” Cholil said in a written statement on Tuesday.

According to him, this is what must also be, the fifth point in it (the circular) is guidance to the community rather than supervision.

He said the regulation from the Ministry of Religion was good for the community, especially in densely populated urban areas. This rule is said to have come with a good purpose, namely so that people can still carry out syiar without disturbing other people.

“That’s just a guideline that is intended to be our reference on how to carry out the call to prayer and also before the call to prayer and also the recitation, but also not to disturb others,” he said.

Even so, he suggested that there should be other regulations regarding loudspeakers in houses of worship for other religions.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas issued a circular that regulates the use of loudspeakers in mosques and prayer rooms. This rule is contained in the Circular of the Minister of Religion No. SE 05 of 2022 concerning Guidelines for the Use of Loudspeakers in Mosques and Musala.

According to him, the use of loudspeakers in mosques and prayer rooms is a necessity for Muslims as one of the media to spread Islam in the community. At the same time, Indonesian people are also diverse, in terms of religion, belief, background, and others.

“However, because the Indonesian people are diverse, in terms of religion, belief, background, and others, this action is needed to maintain brotherhood and social harmony,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)