Indonesian Ulema Council: Establishing Diplomatic Relations with Israel Stab Palestinian Struggle

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Muhyidin Junaidi expressed his views regarding the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

He conveyed this view in the agenda of the webinar on the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel, organized by Minbar Al Aqsa International on Tuesday, August 18.

On that occasion Muhyidin reminded that the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was founded in 1969 and now has 57 members, has the main goal of freeing Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa from Israeli rule.

“Another basic agreement at the OIC conference is an embargo on Israel as a whole so that the country submits to the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Muhyidin said, the US and its allies must stop supporting Israel. With the dual attitude of the US, Israel is getting more wicked towards Palestine.

He also said that Arab countries that already have diplomatic relations with Israel should be excluded from the OIC in order to maintain solidarity in the struggle.

For Muhyidin, establishing diplomatic relations with Israel is a real and provocative betrayal of the struggle of the Palestinians and Muslims in the world as well as the OIC agreement or convention. In fact, this policy will weaken the bargaining position of Muslims.

“The Palestinian problem can only be resolved by the Palestinian people, so there must be reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah. This is very urgent so that the struggle against Israel can bear fruit,” he said.

According to Muhyidin, Arab countries that have established diplomatic relations with Israel are apparently unable to exert pressure on Israel’s wrongdoing policies. Hence, he said, it is just a Jewish batman trap.

“The implementation of an embargo against Israel in accordance with the results of the extraordinary OIC meeting in Jakarta in 2017 is very relevant so that Israel obeys and stops its genocide,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)