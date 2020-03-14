Indonesian Transportation Minister Infected Coronavirus

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi was stated positively infected by the Coronvirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, March 14. It was said by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

“With the family’s permission, the Head of Gatot Soebroto Hospital was Mr. Budi Karya, Minister of Transportation. This is conveyed with the family’s permission,” Pratikno said at the State Secretariat building, Central Jakarta on Saturday

The statement of the State Minister was justified by the Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) Gatot Subroto, Jakarta who said he had treated a minister treated with patient number 76.

“At the moment, we are treating him at the Army Hospital. There has been improvement,” said Deputy Head of the Presidential Hospital of Gatot Subroto Hospital, Albertus Budi Sulistya, as quoted by CNNIndonesia.

Budi Karya is reported to have experienced typhus before. He fell ill after a series of work visits.

“Currently, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Budi Karya Sumadi, is resting at home due to typhus symptoms after some time ago made a series of work visits out of town for several days to Toraja, Luwuk, Wakatobi, Makassar, Parepare, Kertajati, and Indramayu,” said a spokesman Minister of Transportation, Adita Irawati on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

